Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Returns to Buccaneers
Sims signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay on Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Sims played in all 16 games for the Buccaneers in 2017, where he collected more receptions (35) than carries (21). He appears in line to once again serve as a running back on passing downs, though the 27-year-old did begin to see work on special teams in the back half of last year. Sims will have to compete with Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers to secure his offensive snaps, and will likely see additional competition should the team decide to address the position in the upcoming draft.
