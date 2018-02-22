Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Role likely same if brought back

Sims, a pending unrestricted free agent, would likely remain in his customary change-of-pace role if brought back by the Buccaneers, despite the recent release of Doug Martin, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The five-year pro saw even less action on the ground than usual in 2017 despite Martin enduring suspension, injury, and ultimately, a benching. Sims received a career-low 21 carries, although he did post the second-best reception (35) and receiving yardage (249) totals of his career. Given that he's never logged more than 107 carries at the pro level, it's unclear whether any potential suitor sees Sims as a true all-around back. That -- along with Martin's release -- makes a return to the Bucs at least plausible, although given his prior usage, the likelihood is that it would be for the purpose of reprising his familiar pass-catching back role.