Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Role likely same if brought back
Sims, a pending unrestricted free agent, would likely remain in his customary change-of-pace role if brought back by the Buccaneers, despite the recent release of Doug Martin, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The five-year pro saw even less action on the ground than usual in 2017 despite Martin enduring suspension, injury, and ultimately, a benching. Sims received a career-low 21 carries, although he did post the second-best reception (35) and receiving yardage (249) totals of his career. Given that he's never logged more than 107 carries at the pro level, it's unclear whether any potential suitor sees Sims as a true all-around back. That -- along with Martin's release -- makes a return to the Bucs at least plausible, although given his prior usage, the likelihood is that it would be for the purpose of reprising his familiar pass-catching back role.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Quiet in season finale•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Provides 32 total yards•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Four catches in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Posts 27 total yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Best combined yardage total of season•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Another three receptions in loss•
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...