Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Role likely same if retained

Sims, who will become an unrestricted free agent March 14, would likely remain in a change-of-pace role next season if retained by the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Sims saw even less action on the ground than in previous seasons in 2017, despite the since-released Doug Martin having endured a three-game suspension, injury and ultimately, a benching. The former West Virginia standout earned a career-low 21 carries, though he did post the second-best reception (35) and receiving yardage (249) totals of his four NFL seasons. Given that Sims has never logged more than 107 totes in any season as a professional, it's unclear whether any potential suitor sees him an all-around back.