Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Role likely same if retained
Sims, who will become an unrestricted free agent March 14, would likely remain in a change-of-pace role next season if retained by the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Sims saw even less action on the ground than in previous seasons in 2017, despite the since-released Doug Martin having endured a three-game suspension, injury and ultimately, a benching. The former West Virginia standout earned a career-low 21 carries, though he did post the second-best reception (35) and receiving yardage (249) totals of his four NFL seasons. Given that Sims has never logged more than 107 totes in any season as a professional, it's unclear whether any potential suitor sees him an all-around back.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Quiet in season finale•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Provides 32 total yards•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Four catches in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Posts 27 total yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Best combined yardage total of season•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Another three receptions in loss•
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...