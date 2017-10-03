Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Scores first touchdown of season Sunday
Sims carried once for 14 yards and secured his only target for seven yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.
Through three games, Sims has logged just nine touches, well behind the 38 he'd already notched at this point last season. Part of the boost in opportunity he saw in the early going of 2016 stemmed from a Doug Martin hamstring injury, but Sims wasn't really given the same opportunity to capitalize on the latter's early-season absence due to a suspension this year. While the receiving touchdown Sunday was certainly a positive, it's fair to wonder what level of involvement Sims will have moving forward, considering that Martin is officially reinstated and therefore in line to split the majority of backfield work with Jacquizz Rodgers.
