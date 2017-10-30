Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Shut out of stat sheet

Sims played 19 snaps in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers but did not log any touches.

It was a low-water mark for Sims, who's been modestly involved in the offense all season. The fourth-year back has seen a spike in his passing-game work in Weeks 5 and 6, posting a combined nine receptions for 76 yards over that span. However, he was back down to just two catches for seven yards against the Bills in Week 7 before bottoming out Sunday. Position mate Jacquizz Rodgers has suffered a similar fate since the return of Doug Martin from suspension in Week 5, but Sims' minuscule role has been particularly surprising, given that the Buccaneers have often played from behind.

