Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Strong showing in preseason opener

Sims rushed three times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.

Sims got work in behind Doug Martin and Jacquizz Rodgers, ripping off back-to-back gains of 13 and eight yards on a late second-quarter drive. The versatile fourth-year back ceded work to the likes of Peyton Barber and Jeremy McNichols after that point, but his effort during limited time mirrored the caliber of performances Sims has typically turned in thus far in camp. He'll look to see more touches in next Thursday's tilt versus the Jaguars.