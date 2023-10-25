The Buccaneers activated Edmonds (knee) from injured reserve Wednesday.

Edmonds was designated for return at the beginning of the week and listed as a full practice participant both Monday and Tuesday. He appears ready to play Thursday at Buffalo, though it isn't quite clear what his role will be given that starter Rachaad White has been better on passing downs than running downs and thus seems to have strengths that overlap with Edmonds'. Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been Tampa Bay's No. 2 back of late, mostly subbing in for White on early downs and taking a handful of carries per game.