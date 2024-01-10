Edmonds rushed four times for 27 yards and brought in his only target for minus-3 yards in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Edmonds gained 21 of his yards on one carry, leading to his second-highest rushing yardage total of the season. The veteran back had a slightly smaller role than he likely envisioned when he signed to the Buccaneers this past offseason, finishing the 2023 campaign with 49 carries for 176 yards and a 14-81 line through the air across 13 games. However, Edmonds did have eight- and 10-carry tallies within the final five games of the season, and he should continue operating as the primary backup to Rachaad White during the postseason, albeit likely in the same low-volume role.