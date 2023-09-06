Edmonds (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Buccaneers' first Week 1 injury report Wednesday.

Edmonds was held out of preseason Week 3 with an unknown injury, but it won't impact his availability for Sunday's season opener at Minnesota. While the Buccaneers backfield is paced by a clear No. 1 in Rachaad White, the breakdown of the reps behind him is up in the air. At the moment, Ke'Shawn Vaughn is away from the team for personal reasons, leaving undrafted rookie Sean Tucker as the sole competition for Edmonds. In his five-year career between the Cardinals, Dolphins and Broncos, Edmonds has averaged 4.5 yards per carry and hauled in 76.6 percent of his 188 targets in 70 games.