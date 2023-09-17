Edmonds exited Sunday's Week 2 contest against Chicago with a knee injury and is questionable to return.
Edmonds hurt his knee during the first half. Prior to his departure, he rushed twice for 12 yards. If Edmonds is unable to return, Tampa Bay will be down to Rachaad White and Sean Tucker at running back.
