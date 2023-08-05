Edmonds, who signed with the Buccaneers this offseason, is envisioned as a multi-position asset by new offensive coordinator Dave Canales, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Edmonds has always been lauded for his speed and pass-catching ability, and Canales has certainly taken note of those attributes from his past experiences coaching against the sixth-year back. However, there's more to Edmonds' skill set, considering he's posted a 78.9 percent pass block win rate since 2018 and is also adept at playing special teams. Additionally, Canales, who refers to Edmonds as "lightning in a bottle" and a "really dangerous asset", also made mention of the fact the 27-year-old is also capable of carrying out slot receiver duties.