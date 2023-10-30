Edmonds (knee) rushed three times for five yards and brought in two of three targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday.

Edmonds made his return from a four-game absence due to a knee injury and was very busy relative to opportunity. The versatile back logged only eight snaps from scrimmage, so in that context, his five touches were encouraging. Edmonds could continue to see his role expand in coming games, with his next opportunity coming in a Week 9 road matchup against the Texans.