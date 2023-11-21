Edmonds rushed four times for eight yards and brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Edmonds was the only back other than Rachaad White to log a carry for the Buccaneers but unsurprisingly found little running room. He was more successful on his one reception, but with just 14 snaps from scrimmage, the opportunities for him to make an impact were sparse, even with a game script favorable to his pass-catching prowess. Edmonds has logged 18 total touches in four games since returning from a four-game stint on injured reserve, but he remains off the radar in virtually all formats with White enjoying a firm hold on the No. 1 running back job.