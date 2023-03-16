The Buccaneers are signing Edmonds to a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Edmonds is coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign, having suited up for eight games with the Dolphins and five games with the Broncos, but with just 245 rushing yards and two touchdowns (3.6 YPC) plus 16 catches for 157 yards and a receiving score. The 26-year-old did look better down the stretch in Denver, and from 2019-21 with Arizona he was one of the most efficient running back's in the NFL, so he's could be worth monitoring in his new landing spot. With the Buccaneers having released Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White currently stands as Edmonds' primary competition for touches.