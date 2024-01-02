Edmonds rushed three times for 16 yards and brought in five of six targets for 40 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-13 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

One week after recording a season-high 10 carries, Edmonds produced new 2023 high-water marks in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Game script helped lead to Edmonds' expanded opportunity, however, and it's possible the same scenario isn't replicated in Week 18 against the lowly Panthers in what is a must-win game for the Buccaneers.