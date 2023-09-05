Edmonds (undisclosed) is viewed by the coaching staff as capable of handling multiple roles in the Buccaneers' backfield, the team's official site reports.

Edmonds is expected to be available for the Week 1 matchup against the Vikings despite dealing with an undisclosed injury late in preseason, and practice reports later this week figure to serve as confirmation of such. When Edmonds does get on the field, it seems likely he'll fill a versatile role that matches his diverse skill set. Although the coaching staff clearly sees lead back Rachaad White as capable of thriving on all three downs, new offensive coordinator Dave Canales is planning on rotating Edmonds into some early-down rushing work in addition to his projected pass-catching duties. If that holds true, that could give Edmonds a regular edge in touches over fellow reserves Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who Canales describes as having "a lot of value on first and second down as runners" more so than as safety valves out of the backfield on passing downs.