Edmonds rushed six times for 18 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday night.

The veteran was the first back in with Rachaad White sitting out the contest, but as was the case for every Buccaneers runner Friday, he found running room at a premium. Despite the quiet start to the exhibition slate, Edmonds is still projected to play a significant role in the scheme of new coordinator Dave Canales, who's talked up Edmonds' versatility throughout the offseason.