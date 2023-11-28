Edmonds rushed once for 11 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

The reserve running back saw just five snaps on offense compared to 10 on special teams, underscoring how dominant a grip Rachaad White retains on the No. 1 role in Tampa Bay's backfield. Edmonds hasn't even been able to take advantage of the Buccaneers' frequent negative game scripts over their multi-week struggles, as White is a highly capable receiver in his own right and therefore often negates the need for Edmonds to be deployed on passing downs.