Edmonds is listed as the No. 2 running back on the first iteration of the Buccaneers' preseason depth chart, the team's official site reports.

Edmonds may ultimately serve in more of a change-of-pace role behind top back Rachaad White and even potentially split out wide at times according to some offseason chatter, while Ke'Shawn Vaughn could be the primary candidate to spell White on early downs. Nevertheless, at least for the first depth chart of 2023, it's Edmonds who's listed as White's direct backup, although it's worth noting the veteran offseason addition has logged under 100 carries in four of his first five NFL seasons.