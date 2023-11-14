Edmonds rushed four times for nine yards and brought in his only target for minus-2 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-6 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Edmonds was the only other back besides Rachaad White to log a carry for the Buccaneers, although he was 16 rush attempts behind his backfield mate's tally. Edmonds has logged multiple rush attempts in each of his first three games following an IR stint due to a knee injury, but Sunday's four carries are his single-game high thus far in 2023.