Edmonds rushed twice for eight yards and wasn't targeted in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Rachaad White and Sean Tucker handled the bulk of the Buccaneers' work in the ground game, with the former comfortably leading the way with 17 carries. That left Edmonds with a very modest touch count, and surprisingly, a total absence of targets. Offensive coordinator Dave Canales repeatedly made mention of Edmonds' diverse skill set in the ramp-up to the regular season, so the minor Week 1 role could prove to be an outlier as the season unfolds.