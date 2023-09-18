Edmonds will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his MCL injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Edmonds was forced out of Sunday's win over the Bears, and it appears that the Buccaneers are concerned about him potentially having suffered a long-term injury. If Edmonds ends up having to miss time, it could pave the way for Ke'Shawn Vaughn to be active on game days behind Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.