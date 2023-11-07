Edmonds rushed three times for minus-5 yards and and secured his only target for minus-1 yard in the Buccaneers' 39-37 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Edmonds couldn't get anything going with his scant opportunities and logged one fewer carry than Ke'Shawn Vaughn despite outpacing him by three snaps. Edmonds was still in on only eight offensive plays, however, and with Rachaad White a capable three-down back thanks to his outstanding pass-catching ability, the former's role is likely to remain modest for the time being.