Edmonds rushed twice for seven yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Buccaneers' 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Edmonds was once again a distant second to Rachaad White in carries, logging 18 fewer rush attempts and four fewer targets. The complementary back is a perpetual afterthought in the offense, as he's yet to top four carries or three targets in any of the eight games he's suited up for.