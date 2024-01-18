Edmonds (toe) didn't participate at Thursday's walkthrough.
Edmonds now was missed back-to-back walkthroughs due to a toe injury, placing a cloud over his potential to play in Sunday's divisional-round game in Detroit. Ultimately, the Buccaneers may make a ruling on his availability upon posting their final practice report of the week Friday.
