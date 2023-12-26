Edmonds rushed 10 times for 25 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

The sixth-year veteran's usage shot back up Sunday after he'd followed a 10-touch tally in Week 14 with just three carries against the Packers in Week 15. Edmonds' carry total Sunday was a season high and qualified as his most usage on the ground since Week 1 of last season in his Dolphins debut. The encouraging increase in involvement does come with a caveat, however, as it appeared to be largely the byproduct of an extremely positive second-half game script for the Buccaneers' running game.