Edmonds rushed eight times for 40 yards and secured both targets for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Edmonds' final numbers are likely indicative of the type of opportunity that many, including the running back himself, figured he'd see on a weekly basis once he was acclimated to the Buccaneers offense. Whether his season-high carry, rushing yardage and receiving yardage are the first sign of a growing role or simply an outlier remains to be seen, but Edmonds draws a friendly matchup on paper against the Packers in a Week 15 road matchup.