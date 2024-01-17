Edmonds rushed seven times for 12 yards and brought in one of two targets for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Edmonds filled his usual backup role alongside Rachaad White, but on this occasion, the gulf between their workload wasn't as expansive as usual. Dating back to Week 14, Edmonds has recorded at least four rush attempts in four of six contests, but his pass-catching work remains extremely modest with the exception of a five-reception tally against the Saints in Week 17. As long as White is healthy in front of him, Edmonds figures in for single-digit touches again in Sunday's divisional-round road matchup versus the Lions.