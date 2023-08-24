Edmonds (undisclosed) was held out of practice Thursday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Edmonds' injury details are unclear, but it's expected he'll be ready for Week 1 against the Vikings. The veteran is expected to take over the passing down role from Giovani Bernard this season and operate as the team's No. 2 running back behind Rachaad White.
