Edmonds carried three times for 13 yards and did not see a target in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday.
Edmonds' usage had spiked in Week 14, when the versatile veteran had logged 10 total touches in the high-scoring win over the Falcons. However, with Sunday's downturn, which included his first game without a target since Week 2, Edmonds' outlook is once again clouded and essentially makes him a fantasy non-factor for what remains of the season.
