McLaughlin converted field-goal attempts of 21 and 24 yards while also drilling both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Colts.

McLaughlin had been limited to just two PATs in the Week 11 loss to the 49ers, so Sunday represented a welcome bump in opportunity. McLaughlin now boasts a career-high 90.5 percent (19-for-21) success rate on field-goal attempts this season, and he's yet to miss any of his 19 extra-point tries. However, the Buccaneers' struggles on offense continue to cap his overall production, although a seemingly favorable matchup awaits in Week 13 in the form of a visit from the lowly Panthers.