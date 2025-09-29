McLaughlin connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and went 2-for-2 on extra-point tries during the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Coming off a strong performance in the Bucs' Week 3 win over the Jets (5-for-6 on field-goal tries), McLaughlin broke a franchise record by connecting on a 65-yard field goal in the dying seconds of the second half to cut Tampa Bay's deficit to 18 points. That field goal was one yard shy from matching Justin Tucker's record of 66 yards against the Lions in 2021. McLaughlin has strung together two strong performances in consecutive weeks, and he'll look to carry that momentum into Seattle for the Bucs' Week 5 clash against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 5.