Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Connects on five kicks vs. NOLA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during the Buccaneers' 23-3 win over the Saints on Sunday.
The Buccaneers' offense failed to generate points until the first possession of the second half. All three of McLaughlin's field goals came in the second half, all of which came from 50-plus yards. He is now a perfect 8-for-8 on field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards and is 17-for-21 on all field-goal tries and 16-for-17 on PATs through eight regular-season games.
