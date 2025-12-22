Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Converts all four kicks in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin made both of his field-goal attempts and both extra points in Tampa Bay's 23-20 loss to Carolina on Sunday.
McLaughlin converted 50- and 23-yard field goals against the Panthers and hasn't missed a kick since Week 6. On the season, the veteran kicker has made 28 of 32 field-goal tries and 29 of 30 extra-point attempts. He'll be in a good spot next Sunday against the Dolphins' anemic defense.
