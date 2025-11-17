Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Converts two FGAs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin made both of his field-goal tries and went 2-for-2 on PATs in Sunday's 44-32 loss to the Bills.
McLaughlin made a chip-shot 23-yard field goal in the first quarter before adding a 24-yarder as time expired in the first half. The kicker has now made at least two field goals in five of 10 contests this year. McLaughlin has now gone 20-for-24 on field-goal attempts, including 8-for-8 from 50-plus yards, while making 20 of 21 extra-point tries over 10 games this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Makes three kicks Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Connects on five kicks vs. NOLA•
-
Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Nails only kick Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Imperfect in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Makes every kick Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: On injury report, no designation•