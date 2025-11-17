McLaughlin made both of his field-goal tries and went 2-for-2 on PATs in Sunday's 44-32 loss to the Bills.

McLaughlin made a chip-shot 23-yard field goal in the first quarter before adding a 24-yarder as time expired in the first half. The kicker has now made at least two field goals in five of 10 contests this year. McLaughlin has now gone 20-for-24 on field-goal attempts, including 8-for-8 from 50-plus yards, while making 20 of 21 extra-point tries over 10 games this season.