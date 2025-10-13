Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Imperfect in Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Sunday's 30-19 win over the 49ers.
McLaughlin missed a 49-yard field-goal try early in the fourth quarter before making a 45-yarder later in the period. The kicker has had a rollercoaster ride of a season to this point, making 13 of 17 field-goal attempts, including 4-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while going 14-for-15 on PATs over six games this year.
