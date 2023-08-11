McLaughlin and his competitor for the starting placekicker job, Rodrigo Blankenship, have been running very close in their job battle heading into Friday's preseason opener versus the Steelers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Both kickers already have a solid amount of NFL experience on their resumes, so the battle could well extend clean through the third preseason game. The two are likely to split field-goal and extra-point opportunities Friday, and Smith reports that Wednesday's dead-even kicking derby in practice that saw both players go a perfect 4-for-4 on attempts of varying distances was emblematic of how close the competition has been.