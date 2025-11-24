Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Kicks one PAT in blowout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin made his lone extra-point try in the Bucs' 34-7 loss to the Rams on Sunday night.
Tampa Bay got itself into a massive hole early in this one, and the Bucs were forced to go for it numerous times on fourth downs rather than taking field goals. McLaughlin was, of course, barely used due to the blowout nature of the contest. On the season, the veteran kicker is 20-for-24 on field goals and 21-for-22 on point-after tries.
