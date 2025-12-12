McLaughlin made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Thursday's Week 15 loss to Atlanta.

McLaughlin got called upon twice for field-goal tries in the second quarter, converting from 49 and 52 yards out. It was his third straight game making two field goals, and McLaughlin hasn't missed a kick since Week 6 against San Francisco. He's been very accurate overall this season, going 26-for-30 on FG attempts and 27-of-28 on PATs through 14 contests.