McLaughlin drilled his only field-goal attempt, which came from 33 yards, and didn't attempt any extra points in the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

A week after he attempted six total kicks in a win against the Bears, McLaughlin had a quiet night thanks to an Eagles defense that mostly clamped down on the Buccaneers' ground and air attacks. Tampa Bay also went for a two-point conversion after its only touchdown, leaving McLaughlin and his fantasy managers looking ahead to what could be a more favorable scenario in a Week 4 road dome matchup against the Saints.