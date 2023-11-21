McLaughlin did not record any field-goal attempts and made both his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 27-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

McLaughlin had been on a nice roll come into Sunday's game, having logged multiple field-goal attempts in six straight contests. However, the 49ers defense did a number on Tampa Bay's offense most of the afternoon, causing two turnovers, forcing three punts and booting the Bucs off the field on downs in two other instances. However, McLaughlin should have a solid chance for a resurgence in a Week 12 road matchup against a Colts defense that should provide much less resistance to Baker Mayfield and his weapons.