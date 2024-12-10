McLaughlin did not attempt any field goals and connected on all four extra-point tries during the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The veteran kicker failed to log a single field-goal attempt for the first time all season and only the fourth time during his 32 combined regular-season and postseason appearances with the Buccaneers. McLaughlin did boost his accuracy on PATs to 95.0 percent with his quartet of makes in as many tries Sunday, setting a new career high with 38 extra points in the process. McLaughlin could be busier on the field-goal front in a Week 15 road matchup against the Chargers, considering Los Angeles' typically stingy defense and the fact the Bolts have allowed a league-low 41.9 percent red-zone touchdown success rate.