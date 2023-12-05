McLaughlin did not attempt any field goals and made all three of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

McLaughlin did not get any field-goal tries for the second time in three games, although this time that unfolded in victory. The veteran kicker has been true on 41 of the 43 total kicks he's attempted through 12 games, including a perfect 22-for-22 tally on extra-point attempts. McLaughlin will have the benefit of kicking in a dome environment during Sunday's Week 14 divisional road clash against the Falcons.