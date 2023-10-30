McLaughlin connected on a 57-yard field goal but had a 50-yard attempt blocked and also drilled his only point-after try in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

McLaughlin had the elation of tying a career best with his 57-yard field goal partly offset by the blocked attempt, but he continues to be a highly reliable real-world scoring option for the Buccaneers. That's slightly less the case from a fantasy perspective, considering McLaughlin has logged as many as three field-goal attempts just once this season and has attempted two extra points overall in the last three games. The fifth-year pro could have more opportunities to put points on the board in a Week 9 road matchup against a Texans defense that is beatable enough to give up some yardage but sufficiently stout so as to force some field-goal attempts.