McLaughlin connected on all four of his field-goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point try during the Buccaneers' 26-19 overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

It was the second time this season that McLaughlin made four field goals, including a 53-yarder in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter to force Sunday's game into overtime. He has yet to miss a kick this season, and his 14 made field goals are tied for third-most in the NFL behind Spencer Shrader (18) and Will Reichard (15). The Buccaneers will be on the road for three of their next four games, starting with Week 7 against the Panthers on Oct. 25.