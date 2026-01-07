McLaughlin went 3-for-4 on FG tries in Saturday's 16-14 win over Carolina and finished the campaign with a career-best 32 field-goal makes on 38 attempts over 17 contests. He also made 32 of 33 extra-point tries.

McLaughlin's lone miss Saturday was blocked, but he accounted for the Buccaneers' final nine points with field goals from 29, 36 and 48 yards out, respectively. His leg helped Tampa Bay notch a close victory to keep the team's playoff hopes alive, but the Bucs were ultimately eliminated when Atlanta beat the Saints on Sunday. McLaughlin's 32 field-goal tries and 38 attempts during the campaign were both career-high marks, though this was the first time he converted fewer than 90 percent of his tries since 2022. Nonetheless, the veteran kicker thrived from long distance, going 11-for-12 on FG attempts from 50-plus yards. McLaughlin is signed through next year, so he'll almost certainly be Tampa Bay's kicker when the team begins the regular season next September.