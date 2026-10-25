McLaughlin made both of his field-goal tries while going 5-for-5 on PATs during Sunday's 43-13 win over the Panthers.

McLaughlin was able to make multiple field goals for the second straight week and fifth time this season. The kicker converted a chip-shot 22-yard attempt in the second quarter before later adding a 44-yarder in the third quarter. McLaughlin has been far more involved in contests during which quarterback Baker Mayfield has been active, and the kicker will have a chance to make it three games in a row with multiple field-goal makes when the team hosts Atlanta in Week 8.