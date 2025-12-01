McLaughlin made both of his field-goal attempts and extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

McLaughlin was able to get back on track after being held to just a PAT in the team's Week 12 loss to the Rams, making a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 57-yarder in the fourth, which would prove to be the difference in the contest against Arizona. The kicker has seen his workload fluctuate greatly from week to week, notching four performances with one or zero field-goal attempts, while also making multiple field goals in six different contests. On the year, McLaughlin has now gone 22-for-26 on field-goal tries, including a perfect 10-for-10 from 50-plus yards, over 12 games.