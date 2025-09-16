Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Misses another kick in Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin missed his only field-goal attempt and made two PATs in Monday's 20-19 win over the Texans.
McLaughlin once again connected with the upright in Week 2, missing a 38-yard field goal in the third quarter. The kicker has now missed two field goals and one extra-point try over the first two games of the year, and he'll look to get back on track in the team's Week 3 matchup with the Jets on Sunday.
