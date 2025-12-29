Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Misses one FG in Week 17 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin made one of two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.
McLaughlin had a 55-yard field-goal attempt blocked late in the second quarter, and the Bucs went to halftime trailing 17-7. The veteran kicker later made one from 33 yards. McLaughlin hadn't missed a field-goal try since Week 6 prior to Sunday. He's now 29-for-34 on field goals and 31-for-32 on PATs through 16 contests.
